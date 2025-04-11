Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

He’s committed his future to Liverpool

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal to stay at Liverpool until 2027.

The 32-year-old was due to come out of contract in the summer, and there had been doubts over whether he would stay at the club.

However, it has now been confirmed that he is staying, and has signed a two-year contract with Liverpool.

“Of course I’m very excited – we have a great team now,” said Salah.

“Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“I have played eight years here, hopefully it’s going to be 10. I’m enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here.”

During his 393 appearances for the club, Salah has made 243 goals and 109 assists.

Across all competitions this season alone, the player has had 32 goals.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma back in 2017, and has helped the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup in his time there.

He is one of three key members of the Liverpool squad that were due to be out of contract this summer.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and centre-back Virgil van Dijk are also due to be out of contract.

Talks with Van Dijk are said to be progressing, whereas Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.