Football

05th Jan 2024

Manager hit with touchline ban registers as player to swerve decision

Callum Boyle

Pascal Chimbonda

Think smarter, not harder

A former Premier League star-turned-manager has brought himself out of retirement and registered himself to play in response to getting a touchline ban.

Pascal Chimbonda, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur and Wigan Athletic among others, is the manager of non-league side Skelmersdale United.

The 44-year-old was given a three-match ban and a £50 fine after initially been given a five-match suspension for leaving his technical area due to a row with an opposition member of staff.

Skelmersdale confirmed the reduction of his match ban and revealed he will be back in the dugout on January 27 against Bury.

But now, in a fresh twist, Chimbonda may still be present after deciding to come out of retirement to register himself.

A statement from the club said: “In other news, Pascal is now registered as a player, and we could indeed see him play against Bury on Saturday 27th January.

It’s been a tricky start to life in the dugout for the ex-Blacburn Rovers and Sunderland man with Skelmersdale sitting bottom of the North West Counties League Premier Division in the ninth tier of English football.

Chimbonda went viral back in October for his foul-mouthed rant after his side were beaten 6-0 by Barnoldswick Town in which he said 72 swear words.

