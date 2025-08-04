Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans.

Liverpool’s new kit makes its home debut

Liverpool’s new 2025/26 home shirt will make its Anfield debut today (4 August) in a double friendly against Athletic Club.

The club will wear Adidas for the first time in over a decade after it signed a mega deal with the sportswear manufacturer earning it £60m a year for ten years.

Adidas was synonymous with the club’s success in the late 1980s and again in the early 2010s and fans have lined up to praise the new red home shirt.

The Liverpool FC stores in the city and at Anfield have been completely revamped to make way for the new Adidas range and the club website crashed under the weight of demand on Friday morning.

Fans have been desperate to get their hands on the home shirt and the white away shirt, which features a new-look Liver Bird badge in the shape of a shield. Priced at £80 for the standard short-sleeve shirt and £90 for the new long sleeve version, the kit has been one of the club’s best-sellers in recent years.

However the home and away shirts were not the only new kits released by Adidas on Friday. While the first team players will only wear the official home and away during games they will also be spotted in a new unique kit that features an iconic image.

Adidas has also released a more affordable £60 pre match kit that uses a pattern based on the famous Shankly Gates at Anfield.

The kit will also be available as a jumper for £90 and that will be worn by the players during winter games. The shirts differ from the first team kits because they feature training sponsor AXA instead of Standard Chartered.

They could make their debut in the friendly against Athletic Club, where two separate Liverpool sides will take to the field in a rare friendly double-header.

For the first time in two decades Liverpool fans will also be able to buy special edition Liverpool FC-themed Samba trainers. Adidas has launched the pair of trainers in white with red Adidas stripes and the Liver Bird badge and the limited edition are priced at £100 here.