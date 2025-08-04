Search icon

Football

04th Aug 2025

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Stephen Hurrell

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans.

Liverpool’s new kit makes its home debut

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Liverpool’s new 2025/26 home shirt will make its Anfield debut today (4 August) in a double friendly against Athletic Club.

The club will wear Adidas for the first time in over a decade after it signed a mega deal with the sportswear manufacturer earning it £60m a year for ten years.

Adidas was synonymous with the club’s success in the late 1980s and again in the early 2010s and fans have lined up to praise the new red home shirt.

The Liverpool FC stores in the city and at Anfield have been completely revamped to make way for the new Adidas range and the club website crashed under the weight of demand on Friday morning.

Fans have been desperate to get their hands on the home shirt and the white away shirt, which features a new-look Liver Bird badge in the shape of a shield. Priced at £80 for the standard short-sleeve shirt and £90 for the new long sleeve version, the kit has been one of the club’s best-sellers in recent years.

However the home and away shirts were not the only new kits released by Adidas on Friday. While the first team players will only wear the official home and away during games they will also be spotted in a new unique kit that features an iconic image.

Adidas has also released a more affordable £60 pre match kit that uses a pattern based on the famous Shankly Gates at Anfield.

The kit will also be available as a jumper for £90 and that will be worn by the players during winter games. The shirts differ from the first team kits because they feature training sponsor AXA instead of Standard Chartered.

They could make their debut in the friendly against Athletic Club, where two separate Liverpool sides will take to the field in a rare friendly double-header.

For the first time in two decades Liverpool fans will also be able to buy special edition Liverpool FC-themed Samba trainers. Adidas has launched the pair of trainers in white with red Adidas stripes and the Liver Bird badge and the limited edition are priced at £100 here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Liverpool,liverpool FC

RELATED ARTICLES

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Rihanna rumoured to announce London comeback shows for 2026

Affiliate

Rihanna rumoured to announce London comeback shows for 2026

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

man utd

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

By SportsJOE

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

By Jacob Entwistle

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

Adidas

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

By Jonny Yates

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

Adidas

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

By Stephen Hurrell

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

Adidas

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

By Stephen Hurrell

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

EFL

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

By Sammi Minion

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories