Search icon

Football

01st Aug 2025

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

Stephen Hurrell

The new Liverpool kits launch today

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The new Liverpool home and away shirts have been launched on the same day as the club’s contract with Adidas begins.

The sportswear giant has signed a £70m deal to produce Liverpool kits and it is the third time they have formed a partnership after lengthy periods of the 1980s and early 2000s.

Liverpool had to delay the launch of the 2025/26 home and away shirts until 1 August because the club had to wait for its previous contract with Nike to end and such is the excitement around new Adidas shirts featuring the Liver Bird the club has been extensively overhauling its official club stores in Liverpool, Dublin and across the world.

The new home shirt is on sale now priced at £119.99 for the standard adult shirt, with a ‘pro’ version also available as worn by the players. Women’s and children’s sizes are also launched today and they are on sale for Irish fans here.

The new design is an homage to the mid-2000s Adidas Liverpool shirts. It uses the traditional red shirt with the famous white three stripes across the shoulders. The shirt also features thin white detail down the sides of the shirt.

The away shirt is white with black and red highlights. The shirt features the traditional Liver Bird badge but is adds a shield around the design. Liverpool says this is a nod to the old Main Stand design from 1892. You can buy the away shirt here.

Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at LFC, said: “This is more than just the launch of a new kit – it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and adidas. Since announcing the partnership in March, there’s been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come.”

Liverpool has confirmed the team will wear the home shirt for the first time in Monday’s friendly double-header against Athletic Club, while the away shirt will debut when Liverpool travel to Wembley for the Community Shield final against Crystal Palace. The first Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth will see the home shirt worn for the first time in an official game.

Liverpool have also launched training ranges and new Adidas-branded merchandise alongside the kit launches. You can see the full range here.

Topics:

Adidas,Affiliate,Football,Liverpool,liverpool kit

RELATED ARTICLES

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

Affiliate

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

By Jonny Yates

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

Adidas

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

By Jonny Yates

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

Adidas

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

By Jacob Entwistle

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

By JOE

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

By Joseph Loftus

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

Inheritance

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

By JOE

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

Crime

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

By Harry Warner

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

Mavel

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

By Sammi Minion

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

By Jacob Entwistle

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

By Sammi Minion

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

Storm Floris

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories