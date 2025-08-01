New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

The new Liverpool kits launch today

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The new Liverpool home and away shirts have been launched on the same day as the club’s contract with Adidas begins.

The sportswear giant has signed a £70m deal to produce Liverpool kits and it is the third time they have formed a partnership after lengthy periods of the 1980s and early 2000s.

Liverpool had to delay the launch of the 2025/26 home and away shirts until 1 August because the club had to wait for its previous contract with Nike to end and such is the excitement around new Adidas shirts featuring the Liver Bird the club has been extensively overhauling its official club stores in Liverpool, Dublin and across the world.

The new home shirt is on sale now priced at £119.99 for the standard adult shirt, with a ‘pro’ version also available as worn by the players. Women’s and children’s sizes are also launched today and they are on sale for Irish fans here.

The new design is an homage to the mid-2000s Adidas Liverpool shirts. It uses the traditional red shirt with the famous white three stripes across the shoulders. The shirt also features thin white detail down the sides of the shirt.

The away shirt is white with black and red highlights. The shirt features the traditional Liver Bird badge but is adds a shield around the design. Liverpool says this is a nod to the old Main Stand design from 1892. You can buy the away shirt here.

Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at LFC, said: “This is more than just the launch of a new kit – it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and adidas. Since announcing the partnership in March, there’s been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come.”

Liverpool has confirmed the team will wear the home shirt for the first time in Monday’s friendly double-header against Athletic Club, while the away shirt will debut when Liverpool travel to Wembley for the Community Shield final against Crystal Palace. The first Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth will see the home shirt worn for the first time in an official game.

Liverpool have also launched training ranges and new Adidas-branded merchandise alongside the kit launches. You can see the full range here.