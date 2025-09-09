Liverpool have just released the best kit of 2025/26 with stunning third shirt

The new Liverpool x Adidas kit has proven to be popular

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Adidas and Liverpool have only been back together for a little over a month but it looks like a match made in heaven after the club revealed a stunning third shirt for 2025/26.

The sportswear giant teamed up with the Premier League champions for the first time in over a decade this year and it has already proved to be a major hit with fans.

The club says kit sales for the red home shirt and white away shirt have increased by 700% compared to last year.

The third kit has now joined the line up and it has proved to be so popular the Liverpool website has been forced to place fans in a queue and limit them to just 10 minutes to buy the kit as the website struggled to cope with demand.

The new Liverpool third kit is green, a colour first used on Liverpool away shirts under Adidas in the early 1990s. The classic design features do not end there; the kit also brings back Adidas’ little-used Trefoil logo.

Adidas only uses the Trefoil on carefully picked shirts for some of the biggest clubs in the world and it makes a return to the Liverpool shirt for the first time since the 1980s.

Liverpool’s third kit also features a retro Liverpool badge and the iconic three stripes down the sleeves. The kit is on sale now priced at £85 for the standard shirt and up to £120 for the ‘stadium’ kit as worn by the players as they look to defend their Premier League title.

Adidas has also launched a black goalkeeper shirt that will be worn by Allison when the first team wear the third shirt on the road this season.

Fans will also be able to buy green retro-style tracksuits and Adidas Gazelle trainers featuring the classic Liverpool badge as part of the Adidas third kit Terrace Icons collection.

Adidas signed a ten-year deal with Liverpool in one of the biggest kit deals in football history. The club will earn around £60m per year from the deal and as sales soar it will prove to be a huge financial boost to the club.

