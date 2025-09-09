Search icon

Football

09th Sep 2025

Liverpool have just released the best kit of 2025/26 with stunning third shirt

Stephen Hurrell

Liverpool have just released the best kit of 2025/26 with stunning third shirt

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Adidas and Liverpool have only been back together for a little over a month but it looks like a match made in heaven after the club revealed a stunning third shirt for 2025/26.

The sportswear giant teamed up with the Premier League champions for the first time in over a decade this year and it has already proved to be a major hit with fans.

The club says kit sales for the red home shirt and white away shirt have increased by 700% compared to last year.

The third kit has now joined the line up and it has proved to be so popular the Liverpool website has been forced to place fans in a queue and limit them to just 10 minutes to buy the kit as the website struggled to cope with demand.

The new Liverpool third kit is green, a colour first used on Liverpool away shirts under Adidas in the early 1990s. The classic design features do not end there; the kit also brings back Adidas’ little-used Trefoil logo.

Adidas only uses the Trefoil on carefully picked shirts for some of the biggest clubs in the world and it makes a return to the Liverpool shirt for the first time since the 1980s.

Liverpool’s third kit also features a retro Liverpool badge and the iconic three stripes down the sleeves. The kit is on sale now priced at £85 for the standard shirt and up to £120 for the ‘stadium’ kit as worn by the players as they look to defend their Premier League title.

Adidas has also launched a black goalkeeper shirt that will be worn by Allison when the first team wear the third shirt on the road this season.

Fans will also be able to buy green retro-style tracksuits and Adidas Gazelle trainers featuring the classic Liverpool badge as part of the Adidas third kit Terrace Icons collection.

Adidas signed a ten-year deal with Liverpool in one of the biggest kit deals in football history. The club will earn around £60m per year from the deal and as sales soar it will prove to be a huge financial boost to the club.

You can buy the Liverpool third kit here.

Topics:

Liverpool

RELATED ARTICLES

Virgil van Dijk has stand named in his honour

Football

Virgil van Dijk has stand named in his honour

By Jacob Entwistle

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

Football

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

By Sammi Minion

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

Football

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Player given 10-month ban for using prohibited substance in Athletic Club v Man United clash

Player given 10-month ban for using prohibited substance in Athletic Club v Man United clash

By Jacob Entwistle

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By Harry Warner

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By JOE

‘I invoice my husband $600 a month for chores that he forgets to do’

husband

‘I invoice my husband $600 a month for chores that he forgets to do’

By JOE

Former Premier League manager to be confirmed as Nottingham Forest head coach

Football

Former Premier League manager to be confirmed as Nottingham Forest head coach

By Sammi Minion

Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, government says

Gaza

Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, government says

By Ava Keady

Greta Thunberg’s flotilla set on fire in drone strike, crew says

Gaza

Greta Thunberg’s flotilla set on fire in drone strike, crew says

By Nina McLaughlin

White House goes into meltdown as alleged Trump letter to Epstein released

Donald Trump

White House goes into meltdown as alleged Trump letter to Epstein released

By JOE

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

By Ava Keady

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Affiliate

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

By Jonny Yates

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories