Jurgen Klopp says he ‘wouldn’t have survived a year’ under Todd Boehly

The former Liverpool boss was speaking at a farewell Q&A session in his honour.

Jurgen Klopp spoke very candidly about some Premier League rivals at last night’s Q&A session at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The event was advertised as a ‘farewell’ for the German manager who stepped away from the dugout at Anfield after nine years in charge last week.

Jürgen Klopp was joined by a sold-out crowd to celebrate his time as Liverpool manager with a special event at the M&S Bank Arena

During the conversation, Klopp was asked about the support he had received from owners Fenway Sports Group, often a bone of contention for fans who felt the Americans did not give the manager enough financial support.

“The owners do what owners do,” he said. “Surprise! The owners want to earn money. Sorry to tell you that.

“It’s not like they earn money on a daily basis: they invest something and that’s how the whole world goes.

“We should be really happy we have them and not guys who bought London clubs. I wouldn’t have survived a year at Liverpool.

“Finally they [Chelsea] play football which everyone thinks ‘Oh, they might be back’ and then they sack the manager anyway.

“The owners feel responsible for the club. Are they the best in the world? I don’t know, I can’t say. But they worked really hard. I felt supported.”

I’m so glad that Jürgen is a red🔴



What a welcome for Klopp

The 56-year-old was asked about the prospect of Liverpool being awarded two more Premier League titles should City be stripped of honours if any of the 115 charges for financial irregularities were proven, to which he said: “If you organise a bus parade I’m in. How long it takes, I don’t care how long.”

Many people on social media are convinced that Jurgen Klopp took aim at Erik ten Hag for the way he handled the bust-up with Jadon Sancho.

Klopp was speaking at a farewell show at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool where he reminisced on his nine years in charge of the club.

The German spoke on a variety of topics, including the importance of having a strong relationship between player and manager.

It was at this stage of the night that those in attendance were convinced that Klopp made a sly dig at Ten Hag.

“If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player,” he said.

“I cannot just buy into that ‘he’s useless’ stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!”

Ten Hag and Sancho’s fall-back fell into the public eye after the Dutchman left the winger out of his squad for the trip to Arsenal in October.

The United boss revealed that Sancho had been omitted from the squad for a lack of effort, sparking an angry response from the 24-year-old on social media before he was banished after refusing to apologise.

Sancho was eventually loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he has found form and could even win the Champions League on Saturday when they take on Real Madrid at Wembley.

