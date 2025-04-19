International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

Former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Nikola Pokrivač was fatally involved in a car crash on Friday.

It’s reported that the 39-year-old had been travelling in a vehicle alongside three NK Vojnić ’95 teammates – the Croatian amateur football club he joined last year – during a four-car collision in the city of Karlovac.

A second individual died, while two more are said to be in a critical condition.

The Croatian Football Federation’s president Marijan Kustić shared in a statement: “It is impossible to find words of comfort in such a shocking and unimaginably sad moment when we have lost a young life.

“I can only express my deepest condolences to Nikola’s family and loved ones for this irreplaceable loss, and the HNS and the Croatian football family will stand by them in these most difficult moments.

“Nikola was an exceptional footballer who lived for football until his very last moment in this world, and who showed great courage in life by overcoming a cruel illness. This is a great loss for our football community, and especially painful for his family. Our prayers are with Nikola and his family.”

KLAGENFURT, AUSTRIA – June 16: Nikola Pokrivac of Croatia running during the UEFA Euro 2008 Group B match between Poland and Croatia at Worthersee Stadion on June 16, 2008 in Klagenfurt, Austria. (Photo by Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Pokrivač’s first Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis came in 2015, before it returned in 2016 and 2017, forcing him to undergo a bone marrow transplant and retire from the professional game.

After leaving Zagreb in 2008, he went on to play for French giants Monaco and Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, scoring six goals in 45 appearances.

Zagreb was home for him though, and Pokrivač was resigned by the Croatian outfit in 2011.

Meanwhile, the defensive midfielder enjoyed an exceptional Euro 2008 campaign with his nation under the management of Slaven Bilić, where the ‘Vatreni’ reached the quarter-final stage.