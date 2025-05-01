Search icon

01st May 2025

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV

Manchester United face a daunting trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi finals.

The first leg will take place on Thursday (1 April) and this is how you can stream the match in the UK and Ireland.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can add a monthly pass to their Amazon Prime subscription to watch tonight’s game.

You can sign up for a Discovery+ subscription – which owns TNT Sports 1 – and watch via your Amazon account here in the UK, while fans in Ireland can watch via a PremierSports subscription, which is also available via Amazon here.

So you don’t have to commit to a contract and can add one month of TNT/Discovery+ to your Prime account. The coverage will then begin on TNT Sports 1 at 7pm and the match kicks off at 8pm BST.

Man United edge past 10-man Lyon in the quarter finals after three goals in the final seven minutes of extra time.

But Athletic – who are on track to qualify for next season’s Champions League through their finish in La Liga – look to offer a tougher competition for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The two teams previously met in the Europa League’s last 16 back in 2012, which saw the Basque team win both the home and away legs against United.

At the same time Tottenham Hotspur will play Bodo/Glimt in the other semi final first leg, which is taking place at their home ground and will be airing on TNT Sports 2.

To watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight you can stream via Discovery+, which includes TNT Sports. You can do this through BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media as well as Amazon Prime Video.

