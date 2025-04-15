How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

This is where to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Aston Villa fans will be able to watch their second leg tie against PSG free on Amazon Prime tonight.

Unai Emery’s side face the French champions in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final hoping to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg and fans can watch the game free using an Amazon free trial.

Amazon has secured the rights to a single Champions League match every game week and this time it is Villa’s turn to appear on the streaming service.

The match is available to anybody with an Amazon Prime subscription but those who are not signed up can get a free seven day trial and watch the game completely free. You can sign up for a free trial here.

The match itself kicks off at 8pm but Amazon will be showing build up at Villa Park from 6.55pm.

Villa fans will be treated to punditry from a team that includes former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, four-times Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf and BBC pundit Alan Shearer, who has appeared on Amazon commentary for their Tuesday night broadcast games.

Villa’s tie against PSG will be the only match shown on Amazon this week with all other Champions League games shown on TNT Sports channels.

The quarter final tie favours PSG after a 3-1 victory in Paris last week. Villa actually took the lead in that tie through Morgan Rodgers but goals from Doue, Kvaratskhelia and a late Nuno Mendes strike mean the second leg will be a tough ask for the Premier League side.

The winner of the quarter final will face the winner of the Real Madrid versus Arsenal tie. Arsenal are currently 3-0 up and will face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

If Villa were to beat PSG and progress through the semi final they would then face one of the four teams in the other half of the draw. They include Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter.

