Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

It’s excellent to see the manager praising his player

Gareth Southgate has publicly praised Kobbie Mainoo following England’s defeat last night against Iceland, stating he would not hesitate to start the Manchester United teenager at Euro 2024.

At just 19, Mainoo has undoubtedly been the breakthrough star of the season after a terrific burst onto the scene.

Very quickly, Mainoo’s league performances were the subject of national plaudits.

Resultantly, he was called up to play for England and made his first two appearances in excellent showings against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley.

Southgate heaped praise on the youngster, speaking to Channel 4:

“We wouldn’t have any hesitation in starting him. He’s shown incredible maturity, he progresses the ball forward quickly. He had two fabulous appearances here in March.”

Seen a lot of criticism for this kid for one performance last night. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Just back him please. He’s the real deal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2xU4dRCoUr — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 8, 2024

Mainoo’s rise this season has been frankly remarkable, going from the England U19 squad to the senior squad in an instant.

Across all competitions, the composed midfielder made 32 appearances, capped off by winning the FA Cup.

It is likely he could start in the Three Lions’ midfield alongside mainstays Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

