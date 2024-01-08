Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

The football world has come together to pay tribute to the late Franz Beckenbauer, who’s death was confirmed on Monday.

Beckenbauer’s family confirmed the news in a statement in which they requested that no questions be asked as they mourn the loss.

It said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that husband and father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you be able to mourn in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

Following the sad news, many names across the footballing world joined together to pay tribute to ‘Der Kaiser’.

Writing on X, Gary Lineker posted: “Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP.”

The Premier League’s official account added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football’s greatest ever players A World Cup winner as both player and manager, ‘Der Kaiser’ was as elegant as he was dominant He will forever be remembered.

“RIP Frank Beckenbauer, 78. German football legend who was one of only three men to win the World Cup both as player and coach. Sublime defender, great manager, magnificent ambassador for the game,” added Piers Morgan.

Peter Shilton commented: “Very sad to hear that the great Franz Beckenbauer has sadly passed away. He was a fantastic player reaching world class status.”

