08th Jan 2024

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Callum Boyle

German footballer Franz Beckenbauer has sadly died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer’s family confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, which was also shared by Fabrizio Romano on X.

A statement from the family said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that husband and father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you be able to mourn in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’, the defender was regarded as one of the best players in world football and is often credited as the person behind the sweeper role.

He spent a large portion of his career at Bayern Munich, playing for them over 400 times and European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1967 and three consecutive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.

By doing so, he became the first player to win the European Cup three years in a row.

As well as Bayern, Beckenbauer also had spells at New York Cosmos and Hamburg and won the Ballon d’Or on two occasions.

Additionally, he’s one of three players to win the World Cup as a player and manager, completing the former in 1974 as captain of West Germany before lifting it as a manager in 1990.

Beckenbauer also managed Bayern Munich and won nine titles including one Champions League after a short spell as a sporting director at Marseille.

Towards the latter stages of his life Beckenbauer had battled Parkinson’s disease, dementia, as well as undergoing heart operations.  

