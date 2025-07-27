Search icon

Football

27th Jul 2025

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

Dan Seddon

As the great Sean Dyche might say: utter woke nonsense!

Ahead of the Euros final between England and Spain Women in Switzerland, fans of the Lionesses are being challenged in the motherland of their opponents.

Per The Mirror, English tourists soaking up the Spanish sunshine have been warned they could face a £500 fine if they wear a St. George’s footy top out in public.

A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance shared in a statement: “We are seeing increasing numbers of British tourists head to their holiday destinations to enjoy matches in the sun. This has meant increasing bans on specific clothing items including football shirts and novelty wear to promote a more respectful environment.

“Majorca has seen multiple restaurants targeting clothes associated with drunken tourism. We’ve also seen that wearing just a bikini or being bare-chested with swimming shorts away from the beach could land tourists fines of up to £500 in various locations.”

Hunting for consecutive Euros glory, England beat Italy at the semi-final stage to arrive in this weekend’s showpiece event, while Montse Tomé’s Spain defeated Germany.

An England supporter with their face painted to depict the flag of England looks on during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 semi-final match against Italy on July 22, 2025. (James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

News of this abroad clothing ban comes after BirminghamLive reported how drivers throughout the UK need to be careful with their decorative flags as the tournament continues.

If they don’t adhere to safe attachment guidelines, police officers are allowed to hand out £300 fines on the spot – potentially leading to a day in court and a further £2,200 debt.

Regulation 30 of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations states: “Every motor vehicle shall be so designed and constructed that the driver thereof while controlling the vehicle can at all times have a full view of the road and traffic ahead of the motor vehicle.

“It is not a specific offence to fly a flag on a vehicle and the majority of vehicle flags currently on sale are legal, provided they are fitted to the vehicle in a sensible manner. However, it is worth noting the following points: flags which are so large that they obscure the driver’s view of traffic ahead of the vehicle may contravene Regulation 30 of The Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986.

“Flags which are constructed or positioned in such a way that they can cause danger to pedestrians or other road users could contravene Regulations 53 or 100 of the above regulations.”

England Lionesses,Euros,Football,Lionesses,Spain,Sport

