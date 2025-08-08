Ex-Man City goalkeeper Eike Immel sentenced to two years in prison

He played more than 40 times for Man City

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Eike Immel has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison in relation to 107 cases of fraud.

As first reported by German newspaper Bild, the 64-year-old was mainly accused of borrowing money and not paying it back.

In total, he was accused of not paying back £29,775.

Immel was found guilty on all counts of fraud and was sentenced by a district court.

Per Bild, the main argument made by the ex-footballer’s defence revolved around his deep financial struggles.

A statement was made on behalf of Immel by his defence attorney that reads: “Mr. Immel is deeply ashamed of what is being discussed here in the courtroom today.

“He lives hand to mouth. This fact has been publicly known for years.

“[He is] not a professional fraudster, but a failed former footballer.”

The former Man City man first declared bankruptcy in 2008 and has struggled to make ends meet ever since.

Just last year he claimed to have been living off benefits.

As a player, he is best known for his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, where he made a combined 550 appearances.

He was also capped 19 times by the West German national side.