29th Aug 2023

Erling Haaland tells KSI he used to watch his videos as a kid

Callum Boyle

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is the latest athlete to be signed up to Prime

Erling Haaland revealed that he used to watch KSI’s videos growing up during a podcast appearance with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Haaland was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast ‘Impaulsive‘ alongside KSI after he became the first footballer to be sponsored by Prime.

He joins UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski as sponsored athletes while boxer Terrance Crawford was also spotted promoting the energy drink during his win against Errol Spence.

They also have deals in place with Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

During the podcast Haaland was asked about his life growing up, his relationship with his father and what it’s like being one of the best footballers in the world.

When asked about his childhood, the Manchester City forward revealed that he was a huge fan of KSI’s videos, sparking a priceless reaction.

Paul asked Haaland: “You used to watch KSI…”

Haaland replied: “Yeah, I watched a little bit when I was younger.”

KSI reacted by saying: “Aw, I’m gassed!”

The forward has picked up where he left off this season, scoring three goals already so far this season. After netting a brace on the opening day against Burnley, the Norway international opened the scoring in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United, recovering after missing a penalty in the first half.

