24th Apr 2025

Eni Aluko says male pundits like Ian Wright risk blocking opportunities for women

Aluko spoke in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Former England striker Eni Aluko has said that Ian Wright and other male broadcasters risk blocking female pundits of opportunities.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Aluko says Wright must be aware of how much he is working in the women’s game due to there being a “finite amount of opportunities” for women.

A huge supporter of women’s football, Wright has often covered the Lionesses.

“I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that,” Aluko said.

“The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.

“But that’s not the case. I can’t dominate the men’s game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example.”

Then asked if she thinks it’s wrong for Wright to cover women’s football, Aluko stated: “I don’t know about wrong, but I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women’s game.

“It’s still new, it’s still growing. There’s a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that.”

