Eden Hazard receives offer from Scottish club

Can he do it on a cold Tuesday night in Paisley?

Eden Hazard could reportedly be offered a route back into football amid reports that the Belgian may retire.

Hazard left Real Madrid after his contract expired and several clubs have registered their interest in the 32-year-old, including MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Saudi Pro League sides, Premier League clubs and other teams around Europe are also rumoured to be interested however according to Get Football News France, Hazard is prepared to call it a day.

Last week, the former Chelsea man’s barber claimed that the 32-year-old had rejected six offers from clubs.

In response to a post of Hazard’s latest haircut, which said: “No one wants to sign you,” A Star Barbers replied: “That’s funny he’s rejected 6 teams.”

It now seems though that a return to football could still be on the cards thanks to a side in Scotland.

Spanish outlet AS have claimed that the winger is of interest to a side in Scotland. It is most likely that the unnamed club could be one of Celtic or Rangers however it may also be one of the other 10 clubs competing in the cinch Premiership.

Hazard has already retired from international football, quitting in December after Belgium’s early World Cup exit. For his country Hazard featured 126 times and scored 33 goals, second only to the nation’s all-time leading scorer, Romelu Lukaku.

