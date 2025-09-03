Search icon

Sport

03rd Sep 2025

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lorenzo Insigne amongst the free agents still available after transfer window shuts

Sammi Minion

They can all be picked up for free

Even though the Premier League transfer window may have officially shut at 5pm on Monday (1st September), it doesn’t mean there’s nothing available for clubs still on the hunt for new acquisitions.

While Premier League clubs are prohibited from agreeing deals with other clubs to sign new players, they are allowed to discuss deals with “free agents”, players who are currently without a club.

Over the years, there have been some absolutely season-defining free transfers.

18+, BeGambleAware

After all, when Arsenal stole Sol Campbell from Tottenham it was on a free.

This summer, there seems to be more options available than ever before, including some of the most successful players in modern football history.

Starting in defence, teams should look no further than former Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Despite persistent injury issues over the past couple of years, the Japanese international was once an integral cog in Mikel Arteta’s defensive machine, and was viewed as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He should easily recapture that form given the opportunity.

In midfield, a player who starred for all of Tottenham, Inter Milan and Manchester United is ready to sign for free as somehow Christain Erikson is still available.

So far AFC Wrexham have made an ambitious offer to lure the veteran star to Wales last month, but the 33-year-old Dane is still holding out on a bigger opportunity.

His experience and creativity could be a game-changer for the likes of Aston Villa as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the season.

In attacking areas, clubs are absolutely spoilt for choice.

If years of goalscoring experience in English football are a priority, then it has to be ex-Leeds man Patrick Bamford.

During the 31-year-old’s best Premier League season, he registered 26 goal contributions.

Then if it’s pace on the wings and goalscoring from wide that are required, then Lorenzo Insigne is the obvious option.

Now 34, the former Napoli player has won everything there is to win in Italy and will be looking for an exciting new challenge.

Other options include another former Arsenal player in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, ex-PSG forward Hakim Ziyech, and Premier League stalwart Jonjo Shelvey.

The full list of high-profile free agents:

Hakim Ziyech

Christian Eriksen

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Dele Alli

Oxlade-Chamberlain

Patrick Bamford

Josh Brownhill

Nathan Redmond

Jonjo Shelvey

Fraser Forster

Josh Dasilva

Craig Dawson

Ben Yedder

Samuel Umtiti

Benjamin Mendy

Layvin Kurzawa

Kurt Zouma

Tiémoué Bakayoko

Sergio Reguilon

Paco Alcacer

Juan Bernat

Oriol Romeu

Lorenzo Insigne

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport,Transfers

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

Football

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

By Sammi Minion

World’s largest illegal sports streaming platform shut down

Football

World’s largest illegal sports streaming platform shut down

By Sammi Minion

Ex-Premier League defender rushed to hospital after horror road accident

Football

Ex-Premier League defender rushed to hospital after horror road accident

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

Football

Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

By Sammi Minion

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

Football

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

By Sammi Minion

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

Ineligible player fielded in Grimsby v Man Utd match with major punishment decided

Football

Ineligible player fielded in Grimsby v Man Utd match with major punishment decided

By Sammi Minion

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

Sports

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

By Ava Keady

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

Tennis

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

By Ava Keady

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

sensitive

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

By Joseph Loftus

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

Affiliate

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

By Joseph Loftus

At least three dead after Lisbon’s iconic Gloria funicular derails

sensitive

At least three dead after Lisbon’s iconic Gloria funicular derails

By JOE

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 62

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 62

By Stephen Porzio

Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

Nigel Farage

Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

By Ryan Jarrett

Load more stories