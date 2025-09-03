Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lorenzo Insigne amongst the free agents still available after transfer window shuts

They can all be picked up for free

Even though the Premier League transfer window may have officially shut at 5pm on Monday (1st September), it doesn’t mean there’s nothing available for clubs still on the hunt for new acquisitions.

While Premier League clubs are prohibited from agreeing deals with other clubs to sign new players, they are allowed to discuss deals with “free agents”, players who are currently without a club.

Over the years, there have been some absolutely season-defining free transfers.

After all, when Arsenal stole Sol Campbell from Tottenham it was on a free.

This summer, there seems to be more options available than ever before, including some of the most successful players in modern football history.

Starting in defence, teams should look no further than former Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Despite persistent injury issues over the past couple of years, the Japanese international was once an integral cog in Mikel Arteta’s defensive machine, and was viewed as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He should easily recapture that form given the opportunity.

In midfield, a player who starred for all of Tottenham, Inter Milan and Manchester United is ready to sign for free as somehow Christain Erikson is still available.

So far AFC Wrexham have made an ambitious offer to lure the veteran star to Wales last month, but the 33-year-old Dane is still holding out on a bigger opportunity.

His experience and creativity could be a game-changer for the likes of Aston Villa as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the season.

In attacking areas, clubs are absolutely spoilt for choice.

If years of goalscoring experience in English football are a priority, then it has to be ex-Leeds man Patrick Bamford.

During the 31-year-old’s best Premier League season, he registered 26 goal contributions.

Then if it’s pace on the wings and goalscoring from wide that are required, then Lorenzo Insigne is the obvious option.

Now 34, the former Napoli player has won everything there is to win in Italy and will be looking for an exciting new challenge.

Other options include another former Arsenal player in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, ex-PSG forward Hakim Ziyech, and Premier League stalwart Jonjo Shelvey.

The full list of high-profile free agents:

Hakim Ziyech

Christian Eriksen

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Dele Alli

Oxlade-Chamberlain

Patrick Bamford

Josh Brownhill

Nathan Redmond

Jonjo Shelvey

Fraser Forster

Josh Dasilva

Craig Dawson

Ben Yedder

Samuel Umtiti

Benjamin Mendy

Layvin Kurzawa

Kurt Zouma

Tiémoué Bakayoko

Sergio Reguilon

Paco Alcacer

Juan Bernat

Oriol Romeu

Lorenzo Insigne