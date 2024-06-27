Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

Time to jet off for some much-needed sun.

Ryanair have launched a flash sale for today only where you can book flights to destinations in Spain, Italy and Portugal for as little as £15.

The offer only applies until midnight tonight (27 June) and relates to travel throughout July and August.

If you’ve got some annual leave left to use up and you haven’t yet booked a getaway, now could be the time to get it sorted.

Whether it’s a short weekend city break or some much needed time spent on a beach in the sunshine, you could have a trip away to look forward to by the end of today thanks to Ryanair.

Some of the destinations included are Ibiza, Mallorca, Malaga, Tangier, Barcelona, Faro and Corfu.

Those heading to Spain could be affected (Image: Barcelona, stock image)

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “We have just launched an incredible 24hr flash sale with flights from £16.99 right across our network.

“Whether you’re seeking adventure, sunny beaches, or a new destination to explore, you’re sure to find it across Ryanair’s industry leading network of sun and city break destinations, including longstanding hotspots like Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Edinburgh, London, Prague, Bordeaux, and or Olbia.

“Ryanair’s fantastic flash sale fares are available to book now on ryanair.com until midnight.

If you fly to Corfu, and then jump on a short ferry journey to Sarande in Albania, where you can then rent a car and drive to the beach resort of Ksamil.

Known as the ‘Maldives of Europe’, Ksamil boasts beautiful sandy beaches, turquoise waters and pints for just 77p!

You can also find hotel stays for as little as £14.30 a night where you can enjoy the Albanian Riviera for a snip before the resort becomes too popular.