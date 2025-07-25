Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

Yep, there are blokes out there really doing that

Injecting a penis with Botox can be lethal, according to multiple medical professionals.

STV News reports that Scottish guys in particular are seeking these mad procedures right now, with unregulated ‘pop-up’ clinics treating erectile dysfunction and genitals supposedly lacking in size.

Muscle relaxant Botox, or similar fillers, can increase the size of a patient’s penis, yet most people are unaware of the hideous risk involved.

Dr. Ben Taylor-Davies of the Stockbridge Clinic in Edinburgh went on to share: “These are not treatments I’d ever recommend any patient undertake and if they were considering them, seeing an experienced urological surgeon would be vital.

“This is the latest example of why urgent regulation of the surgical and non-surgical aesthetics industry is needed in order to protect the public from harm. There are a number of significant risks involved with injections to this region, including infection, allergy, necrosis (dying of tissue) and even death.”

Botox and syringe (Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Plastic surgeon Dr. Darren McKeown accused providers on social media sites of taking advantage of ‘common insecurities’.

“Penis size is a concern for many men,” he noted. “Research shows that most men underestimate the size of their penis and worry that it is smaller than it is. It’s a very common insecurity.

“Unfortunately, there are a growing number of clinics popping up offering quick fixes by injecting fillers into the penis to make it thicker. Some are even injecting Botox to make the penis hang lower when flaccid.”

Even though such procedures might appear ‘straightforward’ in the mind of the patient, they do lead to major health issues, with rare cases even arriving at amputation.

“They are plagued with problems, including infections, product reactions, and lumps, and many men are left desperately embarrassed and in need of corrective surgery,” continued McKeown.

“Even after corrective surgery, however, some men can be left with lifelong problems, and in rare cases, some have even needed to have their penis amputated. Most urologists advise against these types of procedures because of the high risk of complications and the poor chances of patient satisfaction. You should not be treated in a pop-up clinic and you should not be treated by someone who is not a specialist, or worse still, someone with no medical qualifications whatsoever.

“There are many videos on social media, particularly TikTok, that make this look like a quick and easy fix, but the reality is very different, and by the time many men are finding this out, it’s too late, and they have to live with life-changing injuries.”