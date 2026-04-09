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The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 498

Published 17:00 9 Apr 2026 BST

Updated 14:25 9 Apr 2026 BST

Sammi Minion
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 498

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April rain? Time to quiz again...

It's been another tumultuous week in the UK.

From the crashing winds of Storm Dave last Saturday, we've since swung through a disappointingly short midweek 19°C heatwave, before the return of those ever-so-typical Spring rains on Thursday.

Fear not — unlike that false promise of summer— the weekend really is here, and as always it brings with it another JOE Friday Pub Quiz.

In this 498th edition, we're inching ever-closer to the big 500, now just a fortnight away, there's good news if you're either a cinephile or a car enthusiast (or both?) since this week's special rounds feature iconic movie lines and car brands!

Best of luck, and without much further ado, LET'S QUIZ...

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