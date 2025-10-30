Search icon

Quiz

30th Oct 2025

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

Charlie Herbert

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

Logo Partner

Quizzing tricks and treats await

It’s Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. And we’re teaming up with BOYLE Casino, where the message is simple: Back Yourself. Backing yourself is what it’s always about on the JOE Pub Quiz, picking your answers with confidence, all in search of the glory of group chat bragging rights.

One of BOYLE Casino’s newest offerings is Tempest of Zeus, so this week one of your rounds is all about Greek gods and mythology. And, because it’s Halloween, you’re obviously getting a spooky round as well, as is tradition.

Fingers crossed your score doesn’t give you a jump scare by the end though.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz 475 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Topics:

Entertainment,Football,general knowledge,Sport,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

Fans react

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

By Sammi Minion

Major fault with VAR set to finally be reviewed ahead of next summer’s Word Cup 

Football

Major fault with VAR set to finally be reviewed ahead of next summer’s Word Cup 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #50: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #50: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 70

By Stephen Porzio

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

By Joseph Loftus

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

News

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

By Sammi Minion

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

Affiliate

Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Dyson and Shark for device that’s ‘much better’ – and less than £100

By Jonny Yates

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

News

Putin tests ‘unstoppable’ nuclear torpedo that ‘can cause radioactive tsunamis’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

Donald Trump

South Korea gifts Donald Trump golden crown despite US ‘No Kings’ protests

By Harry Warner

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

fresh prince of bel air

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr dies aged 42

By Harry Warner

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

Chancellor

Rachel Reeves admits to breaking housing law after renting out home without licence

By Harry Warner

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

Christmas markets

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

By JOE

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories