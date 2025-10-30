The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 475

Quizzing tricks and treats await
It’s Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. And we’re teaming up with BOYLE Casino, where the message is simple: Back Yourself. Backing yourself is what it’s always about on the JOE Pub Quiz, picking your answers with confidence, all in search of the glory of group chat bragging rights.
One of BOYLE Casino’s newest offerings is Tempest of Zeus, so this week one of your rounds is all about Greek gods and mythology. And, because it’s Halloween, you’re obviously getting a spooky round as well, as is tradition.
Fingers crossed your score doesn’t give you a jump scare by the end though.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
Transylvania is a region in which country?
How many faces does a dodecahedron have?
Who wrote the book Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?
How many minutes are in a week?
What do you call a group of witches?
ROUND 2: Sport
Which of these Premier League teams has Martin O'Neill never managed?
Ireland's first ever win against New Zealand in rugby union happened in which US city?
The Blue Jays are a MLB baseball team from which Canadian city?
What nickname is given to the Australian national rugby league team?
In golf, Kai Trump will make her LPGA Tour debut next month - what relation to Donald Trump is she?
ROUND 3: Greek mythology
What is the name of the mountain the Greek gods ruled from?
What is the name of the mountain the Greek gods ruled from?
What did Cronos, Zeus's dad, do to his children to stop them overthrowing him when they grew up?
Who was the messenger of the Greek gods, famous for his winged sandals?
What happened to anyone who looked at the face of Medusa?
Which figure in Greek mythology was forced to push a boulder up a mountain for eternity?
ROUND 4: Entertainment
What is Bruce Springsteen's nickname?
What is Bruce Springsteen's nickname?
What was the name of Prunella Scales' character in Fawlty Towers?
What is the title of Lily Allen's much-talked about album that came out this week?
BBC police drama Blue Lights is set in which city?
Which of these characters did Robert Downey Jr play first in a film?
ROUND 5: Horror movies
What horror movie is this?
What horror movie is this?
What horror movie is this?
What horror movie is this?
What horror movie is this?
What horror movie is this?
