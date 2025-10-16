The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

The rest is quiztory
It's Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz.
This week, there are rounds on national dishes and cartoon animals to satiate your quizzing appetite.
Go on, I’ve got a good feeling about your score this week.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What is a female deer called?
Which animal lays the largest eggs in the world?
How many female leaders has the Conservative Party had?
Patagonia is part of what two countries?
What is the name of the largest active volcano in Europe?
ROUND 2: Sport
How many goals have England conceded in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup?
Based on population size, who are the smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup?
Which team won the 2025 Super League?
How many teams are taking part in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup?
In which country did sumo wrestling originate?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
The Mercury Prize is an annual music prize awarded for what?
What was the name of D'Angelo's debut studio album?
What is the name of the school in the Inbetweeners?
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are better known as what musical duo?
Cillian Murphy is from which Irish county?
ROUND 4: National dishes
What is the national dish of Canada?
What is the national dish of Jamaica?
Where does goulash originate from?
What about nasi goreng?
Which Italian city is considered the birthplace of pizza?
ROUND 5: Cartoon animals
Who is this cartoon animal?
Who is this cartoon animal?
Who is this cartoon animal?
Who is this cartoon animal?
Who is this cartoon animal?
