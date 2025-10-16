The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

The rest is quiztory

It's Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz.

This week, there are rounds on national dishes and cartoon animals to satiate your quizzing appetite.

Go on, I’ve got a good feeling about your score this week.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is a female deer called? Buck Stag Doe Correct! Wrong! Which animal lays the largest eggs in the world? Platypus Ostrich Alligator Correct! Wrong! How many female leaders has the Conservative Party had? 4 3 5 Correct! Wrong! Patagonia is part of what two countries? Chile and Bolivia Chile and Argentina Brazil and Argentina Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the largest active volcano in Europe? Eyjafjallajökull Mount Etna Mount Vesuvius Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



How many goals have England conceded in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup? 0 4 2 Correct! Wrong! Based on population size, who are the smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup? Trinidad and Tobago Panama Iceland Correct! Wrong! Which team won the 2025 Super League? Wigan Warriors St Helens Hull KR Correct! Wrong! How many teams are taking part in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup? 10 12 8 Correct! Wrong! In which country did sumo wrestling originate? China Mongolia Japan Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



The Mercury Prize is an annual music prize awarded for what? Best music video Best song Best album Correct! Wrong! What was the name of D'Angelo's debut studio album? Lady Cruisin' Brown Sugar Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the school in the Inbetweeners? Rudge Park Comprehensive Bridge Hill Comprehensive Rydell High Comprehensive Correct! Wrong! Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are better known as what musical duo? Erasure Depeche Mode Pet Shop Boys Correct! Wrong! Cillian Murphy is from which Irish county? Mayo Cork Dublin Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: National dishes



What is the national dish of Canada? Poutine Rocky Mountain oysters Butter tarts Correct! Wrong! What is the national dish of Jamaica? Curry goat Ackee and salt fish Jerk chicken Correct! Wrong! Where does goulash originate from? Romania Bulgaria Hungary Correct! Wrong! What about nasi goreng? Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Correct! Wrong! Which Italian city is considered the birthplace of pizza? Bologna Rome Naples Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Cartoon animals



Who is this cartoon animal? Ruby-Doo Scooby-Doo Scrappy-Doo Correct! Wrong! Who is this cartoon animal? Baloo Bagheera Akela Correct! Wrong! Who is this cartoon animal? Duchess Marie Toulouse Correct! Wrong! Who is this cartoon animal? Scrooge McDuck Daffy Duck Donald Duck Correct! Wrong! Who is this cartoon animal? Pongo Perdita Rolly Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz 473 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

