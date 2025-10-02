The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

Pinch, punch, first quiz of the month

This week, you’ll have rounds on celebrity chefs and game show hosts to test your knowledge on.

Let’s quiz!

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the capital of Colombia? Bogota Caracas Santiago Correct! Wrong! In science, what kind of reaction involves the absorption of heat? Exothermic Endothermic Entrathermic Correct! Wrong! Where did Labour's party conference take place this week? Manchester Newcastle Liverpool Correct! Wrong! Atticus Finch is the main character of which famous novel? 1984 To Kill A Mockingbird The Great Gatsby Correct! Wrong! Aureolin is a shade of what colour? Yellow Green Blue Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Who was the only European player to win their singles match on the final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup? Ludvig Aberg Rory McIlroy Justin Rose Correct! Wrong! How many Premier League titles did Jose Mourinho win with Chelsea? Three Two Four Correct! Wrong! How many points did England score against Canada in the Women's Rugby World Cup final last weekend? 23 33 43 Correct! Wrong! Marc Marquez won the 2025 MotoGP world championship - what country is he from? Spain Brazil Argentina Correct! Wrong! How long is a tennis court? 62ft 45ft 78ft Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



It was announced this week that the Simpsons Movie will return for a sequel, but when was the original released? 2009 2010 2007 Correct! Wrong! What was the title of Lady Gaga's most recent studio album? Insanity Mayhem Chaos Correct! Wrong! Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in which film? The Revenant The Wolf of Wall Street Django Unchained Correct! Wrong! Luke Combs is a famous name in which music genre? Heavy metal Folk Country Correct! Wrong! Which singer is known as the Godfather of Soul? Ray Charles Otis Redding James Brown Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Celebrity chefs



Who is this celebrity chef? Jamie Oliver Heston Blumenthal James Martin Correct! Wrong! Who is this celebrity chef? Rick Stein Raymond Blanc Nigel Slater Correct! Wrong! Who is this celebrity chef? Gordon Ramsay Marco Pierre White Anthony Bourdain Correct! Wrong! Who is this celebrity chef? Anna Haugh Clare Smyth Monica Galetti Correct! Wrong! Who is this celebrity chef? Matt Tebbutt Marcus Wareing Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Game show hosts



Who hosts 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown? Dara Ò Briain Josh Widdicombe Jimmy Carr Correct! Wrong! And who hosts normal Countdown? Colin Murray Richard Osman Nick Hewer Correct! Wrong! Who hosts Tipping Point? Ben Shephard Jeremy Vine Alexander Armstrong Correct! Wrong! Who hosts Only Connect? Sandi Toksvig Victoria Coren Mitchell Mel Giedroyc Correct! Wrong! Who hosts the 1% Club? Jason Manford Michael McIntyre Lee Mack Correct! Wrong!

