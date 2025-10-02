The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

Pinch, punch, first quiz of the month
It's Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz.
This week, you’ll have rounds on celebrity chefs and game show hosts to test your knowledge on.
Let’s quiz!
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What is the capital of Colombia?
In science, what kind of reaction involves the absorption of heat?
Where did Labour's party conference take place this week?
Atticus Finch is the main character of which famous novel?
Aureolin is a shade of what colour?
ROUND 2: Sport
Who was the only European player to win their singles match on the final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup?
How many Premier League titles did Jose Mourinho win with Chelsea?
How many points did England score against Canada in the Women's Rugby World Cup final last weekend?
Marc Marquez won the 2025 MotoGP world championship - what country is he from?
How long is a tennis court?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
It was announced this week that the Simpsons Movie will return for a sequel, but when was the original released?
What was the title of Lady Gaga's most recent studio album?
Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in which film?
Luke Combs is a famous name in which music genre?
Which singer is known as the Godfather of Soul?
ROUND 4: Celebrity chefs
Who is this celebrity chef?
Who is this celebrity chef?
Who is this celebrity chef?
Who is this celebrity chef?
Who is this celebrity chef?
ROUND 5: Game show hosts
Who hosts 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown?
And who hosts normal Countdown?
Who hosts Tipping Point?
Who hosts Only Connect?
Who hosts the 1% Club?
