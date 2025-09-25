The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 470

Quizzing bigly

What do you think Donald Trump would get in this quiz? Genuinely, would he reach double figures? Sure, some gaps in his British knowledge would be relatively forgivable, but where do you think his general knowledge ranks?

I’d love to know. Sadly, we will likely never find out. But, if you believe the rule of six degrees of separation, then maybe there’s a world in which we can get this quiz in front of his eyes.

If you reckon you could be the first link in our chain to Trump, send it on. Maybe he’ll whinge about it.

Anyway, unlike Trump, I know when to bring my stream of consciousness rambles to an end.

So I’ll do just that.