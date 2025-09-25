The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 470

Quizzing bigly
What do you think Donald Trump would get in this quiz? Genuinely, would he reach double figures? Sure, some gaps in his British knowledge would be relatively forgivable, but where do you think his general knowledge ranks?
I’d love to know. Sadly, we will likely never find out. But, if you believe the rule of six degrees of separation, then maybe there’s a world in which we can get this quiz in front of his eyes.
If you reckon you could be the first link in our chain to Trump, send it on. Maybe he’ll whinge about it.
Anyway, unlike Trump, I know when to bring my stream of consciousness rambles to an end.
So I’ll do just that.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
Which planet is closest to the Sun?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The Danube River is located on which continent?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who was prime minister of Great Britain at the start of the Second World War?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which US state has the nickname 'the Sunshine State'?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Greek philosopher taught Alexander the Great?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 2: Sport
How many players are there on each team in golf's Ryder Cup?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Along with Wolves, who are the only other side in England's top four divisions to have lost every league game of the season so far?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which European nation finished highest in the medal table at the 2025 World Athletics Championships?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
At which World Cup was Zinedine Zidane named player of the tournament?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who were the last English side to win the European Champions Cup in rugby?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Rihanna announced the birth of her third child, a girl, this week - what middle name has she given her?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which American late night TV host was controversially pulled from air this week?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the title of the new film starring Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, which is already getting some Oscars buzz...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In the Simpsons, what is the name of Bart's evil twin?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Complete the title of this new Netflix series released this week: House of...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 4: Television locations
In Gavin and Stacey, which town do Gavin's family live in?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
British TV show Shameless was set in which city?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where was Poldark set?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where is Ozark set?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where is The Sopranos set?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 5: Picture round - pop stars
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is this pop star?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is this pop star?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is this pop star?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is this pop star?
Correct!
Wrong!
-