The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 469

You know the drill, you’re dab hands at this malarkey now. So I won’t bore you with ramblings this week.
Let’s just get to it.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
Which continent has the most independent countries?
Which of these countries do the Alps go through?
Where was Donald Trump hosted by King Charles during his state visit this week?
Bastille Day is celebrated every July 14 in France, but what was the Bastille?
Which country's flag is this?
ROUND 2: Sport
Who did Aston Villa's last Premier League win (and goals) come against way back in May?
Jake Wightman got Team GB's first medal of this year's World Athletics Championships, but which event was it in?
In rugby, the Ospreys play in which Welsh city?
Terence Crawford beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to become undisputed super middleweight world champion last weekend - where was the fight held?
How many people are on a basketball team on court?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Who did Robert Redford play in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
Complete the title of this hit romantic series: The Summer I Turned...
Leonardo DiCaprio played which Shakespearian character in a 1996 movie?
What is the name of Phoebe's husband in Friends?
What was the most downloaded app of 2020?
ROUND 4: Fruit and veg. Which vegetable is this?
What are these?
What are these?
What are these?
What are these?
ROUND 5: Famous Germans
Albert Einstein developed which scientific theory?
Which club did legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer spend most of his career at?
Immanuel Kant is famous for his work in which field?
The Brothers Grimm wrote which type of literature?
Johann Sebastian Bach died during which century?
