The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

Another quizzing term begins
So, that was summer. Bid farewell to it, treasure it, remember it. Because it’s over.
Don’t be too glum though. It’s time to welcome the orange hues of autumn, the most underrated of all the seasons if you ask me.
Some of you reading this will have been back to school over the last couple of weeks. For the rest of you, consider this your school, testing you on knowledge you probably learned in a classroom, but have since forgotten.
A weekly top up of things you should really still know.
You’re welcome.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
Daniel Fahrenheit created a device to measure what?
Daniel Fahrenheit created a device to measure what?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What percentage of the Earth is covered by water?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these positions did Angela Rayner NOT hold in Keir Starmer's cabinet?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The official languages of Cyprus are Greek and...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
A Mojito is normally made using which spirit?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 2: Sport
Jamie Vardy has joined a top-division side in which European country?
Jamie Vardy has joined a top-division side in which European country?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who are England playing the quarter finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
After beating Sinner in the final of the US Open, how many Grand Slam titles has Carlos Alcaraz now won?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where are the 2025 World Athletics Championships being held?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many innings are there in a game of baseball?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Gary Lineker won Best Presenter at the National Television Awards this week, but how many consecutive years had Ant and Dec won the award before this?
Gary Lineker won Best Presenter at the National Television Awards this week, but how many consecutive years had Ant and Dec won the award before this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which food critic has been named as one of the new hosts of Masterchef?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these shows holds the record for the longest-running live-action comedy in American TV history?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is Bono's real name?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In the Cha Cha Slide, what is the first instruction given?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 4: Car logos
What car logo is this?
What car logo is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What car logo is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What car logo is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What car logo is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What car logo is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 5: One letter answers
What is the name of James Bond's boss?
What is the name of James Bond's boss?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the Germany country code on number plates?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which letter represents the number 100 in Roman numerals?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In “Men in Black”, Will Smith plays the role of Agent…
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What generation are you if you were born between 1965 and 1980?
Correct!
Wrong!
-