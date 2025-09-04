The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Happy Friday quizzers

Variety is the spice of life and it’s always the spice of a quiz. And this week’s pub quiz really proves this, because you’re about to get hit round the face with a round all about cold meats followed by your knowledge being tested on the NATO phonetic alphabet.

Two rounds that you’ll come away from thinking ‘you know what, I learned some important practical knowledge from that quiz which I may one day need in life.’

Soak it all in. One day, your life might depend on correctly identifying a salami.