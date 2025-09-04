The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Happy Friday quizzers
Variety is the spice of life and it’s always the spice of a quiz. And this week’s pub quiz really proves this, because you’re about to get hit round the face with a round all about cold meats followed by your knowledge being tested on the NATO phonetic alphabet.
Two rounds that you’ll come away from thinking ‘you know what, I learned some important practical knowledge from that quiz which I may one day need in life.’
Soak it all in. One day, your life might depend on correctly identifying a salami.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What is the capital of Croatia?
The Suez Canal joins which two continents?
Zack Polanski was elected the leader of which political party this week?
Which of these London airports is furthest south?
What number is found in reference to their varieties on Heinz products?
ROUND 2: Sport
We all know Liverpool were the big spenders of this summer's transfer window, but which Premier League club spent the least?
Which European microstate are England playing in a World Cup qualifier this weekend?
Which team won The Hundred's women's competition for the first time?
How many teams compete in the NFL?
Which British nation does former boxer Joe Calzaghe come from?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
What is the name of the Office spin-off releasing this week?
Jacob Elordi is starring in the much-talked about new Wuthering Heights film - what's the name of the famous character he's playing?
Which Inbetweeners star was confirmed to be in the cast for the next Star Wars movie this week?
Which British music star created the virtual band Gorillaz?
Dolores O'Riordan was the lead singer of which Irish rock group?
ROUND 4: Name the meat
Here is a deli/cold meat - name it. First up...
Next...
More meat...
Which porky protein is this?
And finally...
ROUND 5: The phonetic alphabet
Here's a letter, tell us which word represents it in the NATO phonetic alphabet. First up, which word represents B?
Which word represents I?
Which word represents M?
Which word represents T?
Which word represents Y?
