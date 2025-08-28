The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

Tell your friends. Quiz pro quo and all that
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz is back with yet another edition and unlike Manchester United, we’re on top form this week, if we do say so ourselves.
You’ve got all the mainstays like sport, general knowledge and entertainment, as well as two bonus rounds that most weeks would certainly put the trivial in Trivial Pursuits.
But there are no bits of cheese to collect here. Just cold, hard points. You’re right or you’re wrong, you move onto the next question. There’s a simplicity to the pub quiz, and in these turbulent times, that’s no bad thing.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
The Fossa is a carnivorous mammal native to which country?
Mount Everest is the world's tallest mountain. Which is the second tallest?
Which British politician has said they will be boycotting Trump's state banquet next month?
The Persistence of Memory is a famous painting by which artist?
What belt comes before black in karate?
ROUND 2: Sport
Which team did England beat 69-7 in their opening game of the Women's Rugby World Cup last weekend?
Which of these players did NOT miss a penalty for Man United in their shootout defeat to Grimsby?
Who is this smashing his racquet up after a first round defeat at this year's US Open?
Which of these clubs was the first London side to ever play in the top division of English football?
Complete the name of this team in cricket's The Hundred: The Oval...
ROUND 3: Entertainment
In their post announcing their engagement, how did Taylor Swift describe her and Travis Kelce?
Which film has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Marvel movie?
Which city is TV series Slow Horses set in?
Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director in 2010 for her work on which film?
What is the title of the first ever episode of Black Mirror?
ROUND 4: Band line ups
Tell us the group/band these first names are the lineup of. First up...
Which band's lineup is this?
Which band's lineup is this?
Which band's lineup is this?
Which band's lineup is this?
ROUND 5: Geography
Name the countries highlighted on these maps
Which country is highlighted here?
Which country is highlighted here?
Which country is highlighted here?
Which country is highlighted here?
