14th Aug 2025

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

Charlie Herbert

joe friday pub quiz 464

And it’s live!

We’ve made it everyone – the Premier League is back. It’s been a fine summer of sport, from the Lionesses claiming Euros glory again to the British & Irish Lions’ series win in Australia, with a thrilling Test series between England and India thrown in for good measure.

But the Premier League season getting underway always marks the beginning of the end for the summer months. A return to the familiar rhythm and beats of football on the weekend – the lunchtime kickoff, Final Score, Match of the Day, Super Sunday.

What do we reckon the chances are that a Premier League footballer is taking this quiz? I’m not expecting Haaland to be sat doing this, but there must be a squad player at somewhere like Burnley or Brentford who is sat there right now, reading these exact words. Hello if you are out there, and go well this weekend (unless you’re a Newcastle player travelling to Villa Park tomorrow, in which case please have a nightmare game, from a hopeful Villa fan).

Of course, something that doesn’t mess around with summer breaks or seasons is the pub quiz. We’ll be with you every step of the way, whether you need congratulations or consolations.

Inventions and sci-fi characters are here to float your quizzing boat this week.

‘Av it.

