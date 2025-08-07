Search icon

Quiz

07th Aug 2025

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Charlie Herbert

joe friday pub quiz 463

Bloody hell, it’s another quiz

I churn these quizzes out like sausages. And just like sausages, you don’t want to see how they’re made.

Suffice to say, blood, sweat and tears are all involved, in great volumes, every single week.

It’s gruesome. Imagine the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan combined with an episode of 24 Hours in A&E, with a sprinkling of Malcolm Tucker swearing from the Thick of It.

Yes, this is the strain I put my mind and body under every week to provide 25 immaculate quiz questions to you lot.

It’s an honour AND a privilege.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz 463 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

WATCH: GENERAL KNOWLEDGE 2! Iconic Wingers and England Trivia | FootballJOE Quiz vs ‪@BenBowman_‬​

Topics:

Entertainment,general knowledge,Sport,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Disney Plus

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

Farage

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

By Bill Curtis

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

Ibiza

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

By Harry Warner

Load more stories