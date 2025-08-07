The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Bloody hell, it’s another quiz
I churn these quizzes out like sausages. And just like sausages, you don’t want to see how they’re made.
Suffice to say, blood, sweat and tears are all involved, in great volumes, every single week.
It’s gruesome. Imagine the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan combined with an episode of 24 Hours in A&E, with a sprinkling of Malcolm Tucker swearing from the Thick of It.
Yes, this is the strain I put my mind and body under every week to provide 25 immaculate quiz questions to you lot.
It’s an honour AND a privilege.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
'Konnichiwa' is a greeting in which language?
Which country has on average the tallest population in the world?
Why did Labour MP Mark Sewards make the news this week?
Which of these is a real town in the US state of New Mexico?
Which Brontë sister wrote Wuthering Heights?
ROUND 2: Sport
How many Welsh teams are playing in the EFL Championship this season?
Who is this playing for England in their fifth Test against India this week?
Which French club have signed Paul Pogba this summer?
Which nation is hosting next year's Winter Olympics?
The Red Sox are a Major League Baseball team based in which US city?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Which celebrity has found herself at the centre of an internet storm after doing a jeans advert for American Eagle?
What is Netflix's most-watched English-language series?
Who plays family patriarch Logan Roy in HBO series Succession?
What was the name of Ross' son in Friends?
What nickname was Ozzy Osbourne known by?
ROUND 4: Sports films
Here's the name of a famous sport film, just tell us the sport it is about. First up...
ROUND 5: Farm animals
What is the average weight of a cow?
True or false, there are more chickens in the world than any other bird?
What is a baby goat called?
What is a Gloucestershire Old Spot?
A cow's stomach is divided into how many sections?
