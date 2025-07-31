The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

This is your Everest

You’ll be tested—not just on trivia, but on nerve, memory, instinct. This is not about what you half-remember. It’s about what you know—and what you’re willing to fight for at the table.

You’ll need composure. You’ll need to remember names, dates, titles, capitals – and nuts.

Some of you are here for a laugh—and that’s fine. But others… I can feel it. You want more. You want victory. You want to win this thing.

And I’ll be honest with you—it won’t be easy. It’s not meant to be. This isn’t a slow stroll through Sunday afternoon telly. This is a climb. Relentless. Unforgiving. Round after round.

So I ask you now: Will you rise to the challenge? Will you take the hard route? Will you conquer the quiz?

Because at the top of this quizzing mountain—there is glory.