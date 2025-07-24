The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

More quizzing content for your enjoyment.
I don’t have a lot to put here this week. And sometimes that’s fine. There’s no need to ramble on pointleslly, filling dead air for the sake of it. And as much as I’d like to think otherwise, I know none of you are here for the words of wisdom I type in this intro – you’re here for the 25 questions and conundrums below.
So who am I to hold you back from that?
Your special rounds this week are Pixar characters and lions. Tear them limb from general knowledge limb like the quizzing carnivore you are.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What is the term for a word that is spelled the same forwards and backwards?
What is the term for a word that is spelled the same forwards and backwards?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the name of the first artificial Earth satellite, launched in 1957?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In what year were 18-year-olds given the vote in the UK?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the capital of Kazakhstan?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In which U.S. state would you find Mount Rushmore?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 2: Sport
In which round did Oleksandr Usyk knockout Daniel Dubois in their heavyweight bout last weekend?
In which round did Oleksandr Usyk knockout Daniel Dubois in their heavyweight bout last weekend?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which NBA team did Michael Jordan play the most games for?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In which year did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba for a then-record £89m?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What position wears the number 10 jersey in rugby union?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the score in the 2005 Ashes?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Charli XCX confirmed her marriage to George Daniel last weekend - which band is he the drummer in?
Charli XCX confirmed her marriage to George Daniel last weekend - which band is he the drummer in?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is Mr Fantastic's superpower?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is the highest-grossing actor of all time?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the original name of the band Radiohead?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In Breaking Bad, what is Walter White's street name?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 4: Pixar characters
Which Pixar character is this?
Which Pixar character is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Pixar character is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Pixar character is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Pixar character is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Pixar character is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 5: Lions
Where do most of the world's lions live?
Where do most of the world's lions live?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which star sign is represented by a lion?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
From how far can a lion's roar be heard?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the name of the lion in the Chronicles of Narnia?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which film studio does this lion logo belong to?
Correct!
Wrong!
-