17th Jul 2025

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

Charlie Herbert

Back once again with the pub quizzing master

It’s that time again: you’ve made it through another week and what, pray tell, is your reward? The JOE Friday Pub Quiz, that’s what, ya lucky sods.

All the classics are here as expected – general knowledge, entertainment and sport – not to mention two extra rounds we change up every week. This week, it’s world leaders and famous quotes.

Now, we’ve teased your trivia appetites, time for you to get to work:

JOE Friday Pub Quiz Week 460 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

WATCH: Transfers QUIZ 3! | Record Signings & Extreme UK Geography! | FootballJOE vs Dev FC

Entertainment,general knowledge,Sport,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

