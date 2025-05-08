The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

It’s a nice big round number of a pub quiz

Is 450 a significant number? It’s certainly a big number, but is it noteworthy? What I’m asking is, should we be popping the champagne for pub quiz no.450? Maybe we should simply have a little bit of the bubbly for making it through another week.

You should certainly Schumacher the champagne if you get full marks on the pub quiz, on any week. It’s a rarified achievement, and if you ever manage it you should shout it from the rooftops.

Let’s see if this is the week you manage it, shall we?

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the collective noun for giraffes? Bed School Tower Correct! Wrong! How many lines does a sonnet have? 36 14 22 Correct! Wrong! Which constituency is Jeremy Corbyn the MP for? Holborn and St Pancras Islington North North West Essex Correct! Wrong! How many properties are there on a standard Monopoly board? 28 32 24 Correct! Wrong! Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' is exhibited at the Museo Reina Sofia in which city? Barcelona Valencia Madrid Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which of these players made exactly 450 Premier League appearances during their career? Paul Scholes Theo Walcott Brad Friedel Correct! Wrong! Maro Itoje has been named captain of the British & Irish Lions for their tour of Australia this summer - which club does he play for? Northampton Saracens Harlequins Correct! Wrong! Which NBA team plays their home games at Madison Square Garden? New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets Boston Celtics Correct! Wrong! Which of cycling's Grand Tours takes place first in the summer? Vuelta a España Giro d'Italia Tour de France Correct! Wrong! In curling, what name is given to the scoring target area? The hot spot The house The bunker Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Marvel's latest film Thunderbolts* has been rebranded following its release - what is its new title? Avengers Reloaded Avengers X The New Avengers Correct! Wrong! The release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 was pushed back this week - when will the game now be coming out? January 2026 November 2025 May 2026 Correct! Wrong! What is Billie Eilish's brother's name? Finley Finneas Frank Correct! Wrong! Since its reboot in 2015, how many seasons of Love Island have there been (not including All Stars) in the UK? 13 8 11 Correct! Wrong! What was the name of the police sergeant played by Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley? Emily Ewood Catherine Cawood Harriett Hawood Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Picture round - Guess the location from the Google Maps screenshot. Where is this? Budapest Milan Paris Correct! Wrong! Where is this? Melbourne London Shanghai Correct! Wrong! Where is this? Florida California New Mexico Correct! Wrong! Where is this? São Paulo Bali Tokyo Correct! Wrong! Where is this? Milton Keynes Calais Aberdeen Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Italy



What is the country's capital city? Milan Naples Rome Correct! Wrong! What does this famous Italian phrase mean in English: la dolce vita The dull life The lovely view The sweet life Correct! Wrong! Which of these car manufacturers is NOT Italian? Porsche Fiat Lamborghini Correct! Wrong! In which year did Mount Vesuvius destroy Pompei? 79 AD 790 AD 79 BC Correct! Wrong! Which of these islands IS part of Italy? Corsica Mallorca Sardinia Correct! Wrong!

