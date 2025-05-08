The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

It’s a nice big round number of a pub quiz
Is 450 a significant number? It’s certainly a big number, but is it noteworthy? What I’m asking is, should we be popping the champagne for pub quiz no.450? Maybe we should simply have a little bit of the bubbly for making it through another week.
You should certainly Schumacher the champagne if you get full marks on the pub quiz, on any week. It’s a rarified achievement, and if you ever manage it you should shout it from the rooftops.
Let’s see if this is the week you manage it, shall we?
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What is the collective noun for giraffes?
How many lines does a sonnet have?
Which constituency is Jeremy Corbyn the MP for?
How many properties are there on a standard Monopoly board?
Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' is exhibited at the Museo Reina Sofia in which city?
ROUND 2: Sport
Which of these players made exactly 450 Premier League appearances during their career?
Maro Itoje has been named captain of the British & Irish Lions for their tour of Australia this summer - which club does he play for?
Which NBA team plays their home games at Madison Square Garden?
Which of cycling's Grand Tours takes place first in the summer?
In curling, what name is given to the scoring target area?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Marvel's latest film Thunderbolts* has been rebranded following its release - what is its new title?
The release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 was pushed back this week - when will the game now be coming out?
What is Billie Eilish's brother's name?
Since its reboot in 2015, how many seasons of Love Island have there been (not including All Stars) in the UK?
What was the name of the police sergeant played by Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley?
ROUND 4: Picture round - Guess the location from the Google Maps screenshot. Where is this?
Where is this?
Where is this?
Where is this?
Where is this?
ROUND 5: Italy
What is the country's capital city?
What does this famous Italian phrase mean in English: la dolce vita
Which of these car manufacturers is NOT Italian?
In which year did Mount Vesuvius destroy Pompei?
Which of these islands IS part of Italy?
