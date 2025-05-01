The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Bank holiday quizzing – there’s nothing like it
Another bank holiday weekend, hey? We do love cramming these all into spring don’t we?
The four-day Easter weekend, bank holidays at the start and end of May. And then, we have one single bank holiday between now and Christmas.
Who had that bright idea?
Well, enjoy them whilst they’re here. Unlike the bank holidays, the Friday pub quiz is always here.
Mr Reliable.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What language is widely spoken in the Canadian province of Québec?
Mount Kilimanjaro is in which African country?
Canadian PM Mark Carney has held which of these roles in Britain?
In what decade was the first email sent?
Which two countries share the longest land border in the world?
ROUND 2: Sport
Which stadium hosted Chris Eubank's fight with Conor Benn last weekend?
Who scored PSG's goal in their 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to score a hundred in men's T20 this week - how old is he?
The England women's rugby side have won 25 games in a row - who were the last team to beat them?
Which of these events did Michael Johnson NOT win an Olympic gold in?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Which of these music acts were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week?
Revenge of Sith celebrated its 25th anniversary this week and was back in cinemas - if you ranked the Star Wars films by the order they were released in, where would Revenge of the Sith be?
What movie is this famous line from: “I feel the need... the need for speed!”
What is the name of Daisy Edgar-Jones' character in Normal People?
What was the title of Katy Perry's debut single?
ROUND 4: UK geography
Where is Plymouth on this map?
Where is Edinburgh?
Where is Cambridge?
Where is Hull?
Where is the Isle of Man?
ROUND 5: Pixelated politicians.
Who is this?
Who is this?
Who is this?
Who is this?
Who is shaking hands with Boris Johnson here?
