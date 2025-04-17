Search icon

17th Apr 2025

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

Charlie Herbert

joe friday pub quiz 447

Happy Easter everyone, whether you go all out with the religious stuff and cook a big meal, or just bask in the long weekend sunshine eating chocolate and drinking. You are all welcome here.

But before you get to all that tomfoolery, there’s a quiz for you to do. Just like we can expect pictures of bunnies and chocolate eggs around this time of year, the same old general knowledgesport and entertainment rounds can be found here, along with two mystery rounds which this week are Easter-themed.

Please, hide your astonishment.

So, without further ado, park the Easter egg hunt for now and get stuck in.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz 447 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

WATCH: AFCON Icons and PSG Champions League Disasters! | FootballJOE Quiz vs Zac Djellab

Topics:

Entertainment,Football,Quiz,Sport,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

