The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

Happy Easter everyone, whether you go all out with the religious stuff and cook a big meal, or just bask in the long weekend sunshine eating chocolate and drinking. You are all welcome here.
But before you get to all that tomfoolery, there’s a quiz for you to do. Just like we can expect pictures of bunnies and chocolate eggs around this time of year, the same old general knowledge, sport and entertainment rounds can be found here, along with two mystery rounds which this week are Easter-themed.
Please, hide your astonishment.
So, without further ado, park the Easter egg hunt for now and get stuck in.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What mountain range is Mont Blanc in?
What was the name of the ship Charles Darwin sailed on for his evolutionary studies?
Former MP Michael Fabricant represented which party?
What is the term for a word or phrase that is the same forwards and backwards?
In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
ROUND 2: Sport
Before this year, when was the last time Arsenal reached the semi finals of the Champions League?
What is the name of the Sheffield venue where the Snooker World Championship is held?
British tennis player Harriet Dart apologised after being caught telling the umpire her opponent what?
Who did Rory McIlroy face in the sudden-death play-off to win the 2025 Masters?
In table tennis, how many points do you need to win a game (the equivalent of a set in tennis)?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Which popstar was part of an all-female flight to the edge of space this week?
Which of these is the name of an ITV channel?
What is the name of Natalie Cassidy's character in EastEnders?
Where is Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton set?
Which group holds the record for most Grammy wins?
ROUND 4: Easter
What is the last Sunday before Easter called?
According to superstition, what should you not do on Good Friday?
What meat is traditionally eaten on Easter Sunday?
What year did Cadbury start making their famous Creme Eggs?
What is the name of the two-tier cake with a marzipan centre that is traditionally baked for Easter?
ROUND 5: Fictional bunnies
What is this fictional bunny's name?
What is this fictional bunny's name?
What is this fictional bunny's name?
What is this fictional bunny's name?
What is this fictional bunny's name?
