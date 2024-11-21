Search icon

21st Nov 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 426

Charlie Herbert

Welcome to the quizzing nuclear bunker

The news is all a bit much isn’t it? One moment you’re watching a 58-year-old man getting beaten up by a YouTuber live on Netflix, the next moment farmers are invading London, and then Russia is lowering its threshold for using nuclear weapons.

In fairness to Vladimir Putin, if I see anymore of Jeremy Clarkson and Nigel Farage on TV in their finest Barbour jackets, I might encourage him to put us all out of our misery and press the big red button.

But anyway, none of that matters here. For the next five minutes, it’s just you and the quiz. Turn off the news and forget trying to work out what inheritance tax is or what ICBM stands for.

Clarkson and Putin have no power here.

This week, you’ve got rounds on famous bars/pubs/cafes from film and TV, and ancient history.

Grab it by the quizzing horns!

