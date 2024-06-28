The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

Your lunchtime headliner is here
Is anyone doing this quiz from Glastonbury? Is there someone in a tent right now, using the tiny bit of signal they have to complete these 25 questions? I salute you if you are, true devotion to the cause.
The biggest festival of the year is taking place right now, so we’ve got a Glastonbury round for you this week on the quiz. There’s also a round about princes and princesses, along with the usual quizzing tomfoolery.
So grab a can of warm lager, kick back in your camping chair, and enjoy this 25-question set.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which country?
What was the name of the brothers who flew the world's first successful airplane?
Which of these politicians is NOT running in a London constituency at this year's general election?
What is the largest muscle in the body?
Sushi is traditionally wrapped in nori, but what is nori?
ROUND 2: EURO 2024 stadiums
Where is this EURO 2024 stadium located?
Where is this EURO 2024 stadium located?
Where is this EURO 2024 stadium located?
Where is this EURO 2024 stadium located?
Where is this EURO 2024 stadium located?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Who is headlining the Friday of Glastonbury 2024?
What is the name of this 'superhero' from The Boys?
Who directed the film No Country for Old Men?
What is the name of this famous Doctor Who character?
Which famous British comedian voiced Zazu in the original Lion King?
ROUND 4: Glastonbury
What county is Glastonbury in?
When did the first Glastonbury festival take place?
What is the name of the farm that Glastonbury takes place on?
Which of these is the name of a stage at Glastonbury?
Which of these acts has never headlined Glastonbury?
ROUND 5: Princes and princesses
What was the name of Queen Victoria's husband?
Which US city was Prince most closely associated with?
What is this princess' name?
In the Shrek films, who voices Princess Fiona?
Prince Eric is the male lead in which Disney film?
