The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

Your lunchtime headliner is here

Is anyone doing this quiz from Glastonbury? Is there someone in a tent right now, using the tiny bit of signal they have to complete these 25 questions? I salute you if you are, true devotion to the cause.

The biggest festival of the year is taking place right now, so we’ve got a Glastonbury round for you this week on the quiz. There’s also a round about princes and princesses, along with the usual quizzing tomfoolery.

So grab a can of warm lager, kick back in your camping chair, and enjoy this 25-question set.