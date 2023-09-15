The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 364

“F*** me, the pub quiz is brutal this week”

“Still fuming about the pub quiz.”

“Stupid quiz anyway.”

These were just some of the reactions in work channels here to last week’s pub quiz. There was fury, anger, shock, disgust – and low scores.

Admittedly, last week’s quiz had quite a high tariff. It was above average for difficulty. But we all need to be challenged every now and again, we can’t allow complacency to kick in.

The next time you get asked what type of instrument a saxophone is, you’ll now know. You’ll be able to proudly proclaim what the first film James Cameron directed was. You’ll look like a bloody genius.

Thank me later.

Anyway, you’ll probably all be glad to hear that I think this week’s quiz is a bit more gentle, so you can go into your weekend off the back of a more confidence-boosting score – hopefully.

Rounds on games and famous quotes for you this week, and then you can start to look forward to that Friday night pint.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Which iPhone was announced this week by Apple? iPhone 14 iPhone 16 iPhone 15 Correct! Wrong! What is the term for a baby goat? Fawn Calf Kid Correct! Wrong! Which Prime Minister famously said his priority was 'education, education, education'? Margaret Thatcher Tony Blair David Cameron Correct! Wrong! Which country is Baku the capital of? Israel Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Correct! Wrong! What year did the Berlin Wall fall? 1986 1989 1995 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



England and Scotland met at Hampden Park this week to mark which anniversary of the iconic fixture? 50th 100th 150th Correct! Wrong! Who scored all of England's points in their 27-10 victory over Argentina at the Rugby World Cup last weekend? Owen Farrell George Ford Marcus Smith Correct! Wrong! How long does a quarter last in basketball? 12 minutes 15 minutes 20 minutes Correct! Wrong! What piece of gymnastics apparatus is being used by Simone Biles here? Parallel bars High bar Uneven bars Correct! Wrong! Which former UFC champion is Tyson Fury fighting in Saudi Arabia next month? Kamaru Usman Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these singers won a lifetime achievement award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards? Taylor Swift Jennifer Lopez Shakira Correct! Wrong! Which of these newsreaders will be a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing? Jon Snow Krishnan Guru-Murthy Clive Myrie Correct! Wrong! What musical instrument does Animal play in The Muppets? Guitar Drums Piano Correct! Wrong! What is Voldemort's middle name? Marvolo Rubeus Percival Correct! Wrong! Which of these is the name of a real award in British music? The Venus Prize The Mars Prize The Mercury Prize Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Guess the game



What game is this? Eight-ball pool English billiards Snooker Correct! Wrong! What game is this? Backgammon Craps Whist Correct! Wrong! What game is this? Blackjack Texas hold 'em Omaha hi-lo Correct! Wrong! What game is this? Croquet Skittles Petanque Correct! Wrong! What game is this? Bridge Gin rummy Cribbage Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Who said it?



Who said this quote? Winston Churchill John F. Kennedy Ronald Reagan Correct! Wrong! Who said this? Julius Caesar Napoleon Bonaparte Alexander the Great Correct! Wrong! Who said this? Buzz Aldrin Neil Armstrong Louis Armstrong Correct! Wrong! Who said this? Donald Trump Stephen Hawking Albert Einstein Correct! Wrong! Who said this? Vito Corleone Tony Montana James Conway Correct! Wrong!

