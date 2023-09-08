The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 363

It’s Christmas Day (for rugby fans)

A few of you may remember that a couple of weeks ago I officially declared summer over. Since then, the sun has come out and the UK has experienced its longest ever September heatwave.

Is this extreme heat yet further proof of the climate crisis our planet is facing, or did I taunt the big lamp in the sky into showing its bright yellow face? I’ll let you decide.

Anyway, more importantly, ’tis the season for rugby. The Rugby World Cup starts today in France, and it’s going to be wonderful.

At the risk of looking like a fool come the end of October (or potentially a rugby oracle) I’m going to back Ireland to go all the way.

The less said about England’s chances the better, but we can live in hope.

To celebrate the egg-chasing bonanza, there’s a round all about the best tournament in the world, after we’ve quizzed you on Pixar voices. Well done to anyone who gets five out of five on both of those rounds.

Allez!

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the only letter not to appear on the periodic table? J Z K Correct! Wrong! Where was Joan of Arc from? France Belgium Germany Correct! Wrong! Which Tory minister was caught on camera saying they'd done a 'f***ing good job' this week? Suella Braverman Penny Mordaunt Gillian Keegan Correct! Wrong! How many US states begin with 'New'? Two Three Four Correct! Wrong! What family of instrument does the saxophone belong to? Woodwind Brass Percussion Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



How many Rugby World Cup finals have England reached? Four Two Three Correct! Wrong! How many teams will take part in this year's FIFA Club World Cup? Four Nine Seven Correct! Wrong! Which of these golfers has been picked in Europe's team for the Ryder Cup? Tommy Fleetwood Lee Westwood Ian Poulter Correct! Wrong! By winning his US Open quarter final this week, how many semi-finals has Novak Djokovic now reached in his career? 47 37 41 Correct! Wrong! What does the acronym PAT stand for in American Football? Play against tackler Point after touchdown Penalty after tackle Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which Jonas brother has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage? Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas Joe Jonas Correct! Wrong! What is the title of the Rolling Stones upcoming new studio album? Clapham Gems Hackney Diamonds Brixton Sapphires Correct! Wrong! In which Doctor Who episode did David Tennant make his first appearance as the Doctor? New Earth The Christmas Invasion The Parting of the Ways Correct! Wrong! Which actor was given the special recognition award at this year's National Television Awards? Olivia Colman Gillian Anderson Sarah Lancashire Correct! Wrong! What was the first feature-length film directed by James Cameron? Piranha II: The Spawning The Terminator The Abyss Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Pixar voices



Here's a character from a Pixar movie, just tell us who voiced them. First up, who voiced Woody in Toy Story? Michael Keaton Tim Allen Tom Hanks Correct! Wrong! Who voiced Lightning McQueen in Cars? Ben Stiller Owen Wilson Vince Vaughn Correct! Wrong! Who provided the voice for Maui in Moana? Vin Diesel John Cena Dwayne Johnson Correct! Wrong! Who voiced Mike Wazowski in Monsters Inc.? Tim Allen Billy Crystal John Goodman Correct! Wrong! Who voiced Elastigirl in The Incredibles? Kristen Bell Holly Hunter Evan Rachel Wood Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: The Rugby World Cup



What is the name of the Rugby World Cup trophy? The Webb Ellis Cup The Ellis Webb Cup The Barbarian Cup Correct! Wrong! Bryan Habana and Jonah Lomu share the record for the most tries at Rugby World Cups - how many did they each score during their careers? 7 10 15 Correct! Wrong! Who did Japan famously beat 34-32 in Brighton at the 2015 World Cup? England South Africa Australia Correct! Wrong! Which of these nations are making their first ever World Cup appearance at this year's tournament? Chile Uruguay Namibia Correct! Wrong! How many times have Ireland reached the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup? Once Twice Never Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz week 353 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

