The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 363

It’s Christmas Day (for rugby fans)
A few of you may remember that a couple of weeks ago I officially declared summer over. Since then, the sun has come out and the UK has experienced its longest ever September heatwave.
Is this extreme heat yet further proof of the climate crisis our planet is facing, or did I taunt the big lamp in the sky into showing its bright yellow face? I’ll let you decide.
Anyway, more importantly, ’tis the season for rugby. The Rugby World Cup starts today in France, and it’s going to be wonderful.
At the risk of looking like a fool come the end of October (or potentially a rugby oracle) I’m going to back Ireland to go all the way.
The less said about England’s chances the better, but we can live in hope.
To celebrate the egg-chasing bonanza, there’s a round all about the best tournament in the world, after we’ve quizzed you on Pixar voices. Well done to anyone who gets five out of five on both of those rounds.
Allez!
