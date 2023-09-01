The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

Do you remember, the first pub quiz of September?

First things first, apologies to Harry Kane for robbing him of England’s all-time top goalscorer record in last week’s quiz. I clearly still yearn for the late 2010s, when Rooney sat atop the goalscoring tree for the Three Lions, and completely forgot that of course Kane overtook him in March this year.

Give yourself a score out of 24 for last week’s quiz.

Onto this week anyway. It’s September, which no doubt means Green Day and Earth, Wind & Fire see a little bump in their listening numbers.

We’re two-thirds of the way through the year, but don’t worry. The nights are still pretty light, the weather looks good next week, and there’s a Rugby World Cup starting next week, which immediately makes this one of the best months of 2023 for me.

Beer brands and a flag round with a slightly fiendish edge for you this week. Get it down you.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Which of these is the company that created Barbie? Hasbro Disney Mattel Correct! Wrong! What part of the body does the word 'cardio' relate to? Brain Lungs Heart Correct! Wrong! Which US state was this picture taken in? Washington Texas Georgia Correct! Wrong! Which countries made up the original Axis powers in WWII? Germany, Sweden, and Japan Germany, Belgium and Italy Germany, Italy and Japan Correct! Wrong! Tórshavn is the capital city of which country? Fiji Finland Faroe Islands Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which boxer offered to fight Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk as a tag-team duo? Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder Joe Joyce Correct! Wrong! What shirt number does Jude Bellingham wear for Real Madrid? 5 22 10 Correct! Wrong! Which country is hosting the Rugby World Cup? France Argentina South Africa Correct! Wrong! What country is Roger Federer from? Netherlands Austria Switzerland Correct! Wrong! What does NASCAR stand for? National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing National Association for Speedy Cars Auto Racing National Association for Supported Cars Auto Racing Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these bands has Dave Grohl been a part of? Red Hot Chilli Peppers Limp Bizkit Nirvana Correct! Wrong! Which of these singers has become the first female artist to get more than 100 million streams in just one month on Spotify? Billie Eilish Rihanna Taylor Swift Correct! Wrong! Which of these Christopher Nolan films is the longest? Inception Dunkirk The Dark Knight Correct! Wrong! What is the name of Denzel Washington's character in the Equalizer films? Robert McCall Ryan McCann Robert McCrae Correct! Wrong! Which Oasis song is the opening theme to The Royle Family? Half the World Away Live Forever Little by Little Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Guess the beer brand Sol Amstel Stella Artois Correct! Wrong! Which one is this? Everards Tiger Kronenbourg Correct! Wrong! Which brand is this? Carlsberg Becks Kingfisher Correct! Wrong! Which brand is this? Budvar Red Stripe Budweiser Correct! Wrong! Which brand is this? Boddingtons Holsten Pils Cobra Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Similar flags



Which nation does this flag belong to? Australia New Zealand Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this flag belong to? Germany Belgium Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this flag belong to? Ivory Coast Ireland Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this flag belong to? Hungary Bulgaria Correct! Wrong! Which nation does this flag belong to? Slovakia Slovenia Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub Quiz week 352 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

