The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

Do you remember, the first pub quiz of September?
First things first, apologies to Harry Kane for robbing him of England’s all-time top goalscorer record in last week’s quiz. I clearly still yearn for the late 2010s, when Rooney sat atop the goalscoring tree for the Three Lions, and completely forgot that of course Kane overtook him in March this year.
Give yourself a score out of 24 for last week’s quiz.
Onto this week anyway. It’s September, which no doubt means Green Day and Earth, Wind & Fire see a little bump in their listening numbers.
We’re two-thirds of the way through the year, but don’t worry. The nights are still pretty light, the weather looks good next week, and there’s a Rugby World Cup starting next week, which immediately makes this one of the best months of 2023 for me.
Beer brands and a flag round with a slightly fiendish edge for you this week. Get it down you.
Related links:
The Hardest Star Wars Quiz You Will Ever Take
QUIZ: Who plays here? Match the clubs to these 15 stadiums
QUIZ: How did these Game of Thrones characters die?