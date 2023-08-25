The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 361

I declare this the final pub quiz of the summer

The final August bank holiday is here, we’ve had A level and GCSE results, Reading and Leeds festival is happening, which all means one thing: summer’s on the way out.

Yep, I hate to break it to you guys, but that was it. The last three months were summer. I hope you had a good one despite the weather.

It’s time to locate the big coat, wean yourself off the shorts, and embrace pumpkin spice season. The orange hues of autumn are arriving.

So as we bid farewell to summer, let’s quiz again. Those of you who have had exam results in the last week, I hope you realise that this is the only score that really counts.

National days, twins, and all the usual quizzing hijinks await you this week.

Godspeed.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What herb is traditionally found on a margherita pizza? Basil Thyme Parsley Correct! Wrong! What sort of electricity do you get when you rub two balloons and they stick together? Tension Frictional Static Correct! Wrong! Who did Joe Biden serve as vice-president under? Barack Obama Bill Clinton George W. Bush Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a famous poem by Edgar Allan Poe? The Magpie The Raven The Crow Correct! Wrong! What does the H in H2O stand for? Hydrogen Helium Hassium Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Who scored the winning goal for Spain in the Women's World Cup final? Olga Carmona Jenni Hermoso Aitana Bonmatí Correct! Wrong! Who is England's all-time top goalscorer in men's international football? Wayne Rooney Harry Kane Marcus Rashford Correct! Wrong! What is the last golf major of the calendar year? The Masters The US Open The Open Championship Correct! Wrong! Which team recorded the best ever NBA regular season? (73 wins, 9 losses) Chicago Bulls LA Lakers The Golden State Warriors Correct! Wrong! What French rugby team does Ronan O'Gara coach? Racing 92 Toulouse Stade Rochelais Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



What film did Logan Paul admit to 'walking out of' this week? Oppenheimer The Little Mermaid Barbie Correct! Wrong! What is the title of Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming sophomore album? Hearts Lungs Guts Correct! Wrong! Which of these X Factor contestants did NOT end up winning the show? JLS Little Mix Leona Lewis Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the Flintstones' pet dinosaur? Spot Dino Bronto Correct! Wrong! What film is this quote from? The Godfather Scarface Goodfellas Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Days of the year



When is US Independence Day? August 11th June 2nd July 4th Correct! Wrong! When is Bastille Day celebrated in France? July 14th September 6th May 5th Correct! Wrong! When is Cinco de Mayo? May 6th March 5th May 5th Correct! Wrong! When is Groundhog Day? April 2nd February 2nd January 2nd Correct! Wrong! When is St Patrick's Day? May 8th March 17th March 30th Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Twins



Here's a picture of some twins, tell us their last name. First up... Simmons Brady Grimes Correct! Wrong! What is the last name of these twins? Oliver Olsen Oldham Correct! Wrong! What is the last name of these twins? Fray Pray Kray Correct! Wrong! What is the last name of these twins? Curslow Curry Curran Correct! Wrong! Finally, what is the last name of these twins? Vincent Williams Bryan Correct! Wrong!

