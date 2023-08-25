The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 361

I declare this the final pub quiz of the summer
The final August bank holiday is here, we’ve had A level and GCSE results, Reading and Leeds festival is happening, which all means one thing: summer’s on the way out.
Yep, I hate to break it to you guys, but that was it. The last three months were summer. I hope you had a good one despite the weather.
It’s time to locate the big coat, wean yourself off the shorts, and embrace pumpkin spice season. The orange hues of autumn are arriving.
So as we bid farewell to summer, let’s quiz again. Those of you who have had exam results in the last week, I hope you realise that this is the only score that really counts.
National days, twins, and all the usual quizzing hijinks await you this week.
Godspeed.
