03rd Nov 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Sammi Minion

More famous faces from footballing past to test your brain

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

Here’s five faces from football past, just tell us who they are.

These are the same questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

Cursed Clubs, Ghoulish Goals & Spooky Stadiums! | FootballJOE Halloween Quiz vs ‪@ciarancarlinfc‬

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

