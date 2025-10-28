Search icon

Quiz

28th Oct 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #50: Famous Faces

Sammi Minion

More famous faces from footballing past to test your brain

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

Here’s five faces from football past, just tell us who they are.

These are the same questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

FootballJOE Quiz! | Iconic Liverpool Forwards & Record Transfers | ALEX GILDEA TROTT

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

QUIZ: Obscure League Cup-winning players – the 21st Century edition

Carabao Cup

QUIZ: Obscure League Cup-winning players – the 21st Century edition

By Sammi Minion

Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

Ange Postecoglu

Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

By Sammi Minion

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

Football

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Dawn Butler almost thrown out of Commons for calling Sarah Pochin a racist

government

Dawn Butler almost thrown out of Commons for calling Sarah Pochin a racist

By Charlie Herbert

Sunrise alarm that makes a ‘huge difference to getting out of bed’ gets 40% discount

Affiliate

Sunrise alarm that makes a ‘huge difference to getting out of bed’ gets 40% discount

By Jonny Yates

Greggs finally confirm exact date Festive Bake is returning

Greggs finally confirm exact date Festive Bake is returning

By Joseph Loftus

People baffled by the rise of ‘Halloween Christmas trees’

Christmas

People baffled by the rise of ‘Halloween Christmas trees’

By JOE

Tourist plane crashes carrying a dozen people

Aviation

Tourist plane crashes carrying a dozen people

By Harry Warner

Cyclist injured by drunk driver gets 3D printed face in NHS first

bristol

Cyclist injured by drunk driver gets 3D printed face in NHS first

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Wet Leg announce summer 2026 UK tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce summer 2026 UK tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Paul Weller announces huge UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Paul Weller announces huge UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Fawlty Towers legend Prunella Scales has died

Fawlty Towers

Fawlty Towers legend Prunella Scales has died

By Harry Warner

Blur’s Alex James announces ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

Blur’s Alex James announces ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump diagnosed with end stage liver disease

Made In Chelsea

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump diagnosed with end stage liver disease

By Harry Warner

Tiny UK village set to be transformed into 40,000 person town as housing crisis continues

News

Tiny UK village set to be transformed into 40,000 person town as housing crisis continues

By Harry Warner

Load more stories