Search icon

Quiz

22nd Oct 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #49: Famous Faces

Sammi Minion

More famous faces from footballing past to test your brain

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

Here’s five faces from football past, just tell us who they are.

These are the same questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

Steve Bracknall Vs FootballJOE Quiz | What Football Decade was BEST??

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

Champions League

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

By JOE

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

Football

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

By Sammi Minion

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

Football

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

News

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

By Harry Warner

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

Florian Wirtz

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

By Sammi Minion

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

Entertainment

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

News

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

By Harry Warner

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

By Harry Warner

Energy supplier with thousands of customers could go into administration within days

electricity

Energy supplier with thousands of customers could go into administration within days

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

By Joseph Loftus

Here’s what will happen if you refuse conscription in the UK if WW3 kicks off

Britain

Here’s what will happen if you refuse conscription in the UK if WW3 kicks off

By Sammi Minion

Le Creuset gets a huge discount but shoppers find an even cheaper dupe

Affiliate

Le Creuset gets a huge discount but shoppers find an even cheaper dupe

By Jonny Yates

Woman fined £150 for pouring coffee down drain

Coffee

Woman fined £150 for pouring coffee down drain

By Sammi Minion

Mike Graham ‘axed from Talk show’ after racist posts on Facebook

Talk TV

Mike Graham ‘axed from Talk show’ after racist posts on Facebook

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories