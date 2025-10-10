Search icon

10th Oct 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

Sammi Minion

footballjoe famous faces 33

More famous faces from footballing past to test your brain

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

Here’s five faces from football past, just tell us who they are.

These are the same questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

FootballJOE Quiz | Strikers & Centre Forward SPECIAL

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

hostages

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

Donald Trump

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

By Harry Warner

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

Affiliate

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

By Harry Warner

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

Affiliate

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

By JOE

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

Business

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

By Harry Warner

