19th Sep 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #45: Connections

Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

You’ll take on five questions about some of the modern game’s greatest stars. Uncover the answers and guess the theme that connects them all!

These are the same questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

FootballJOE Quiz | Golden Era Legends, Retired Stars & Historic Stadiums

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

