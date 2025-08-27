Search icon

27th Aug 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #39: Famous faces

Sammi Minion

More famous faces from footballing past to test your brain

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

Here’s five faces from football past, just tell us who they are.

These are the same five questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

Tom Garratt vs FootballJOE Quiz! | TIFO Challenge, Famous Full-backs & Midlands MAYHEM!

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

News

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

By Sammi Minion

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

sensitive

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

By Sammi Minion

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

News

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

By Harry Warner

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

Festivals

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

By Sammi Minion

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

By Nina McLaughlin

