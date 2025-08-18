Search icon

Quiz

18th Aug 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Famous faces

Sammi Minion

footballjoe famous faces 33

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

You’ll take on five questions about some of the modern game’s greatest stars. Uncover the answers and guess the theme that connects them all!

These are the same questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

Premier League Hardmen & Red Cards Special | FootballJOE Quiz vs Pat van Straaten

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during match

Football

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during match

By Harry Warner

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

Liverpool

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 464

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

BBC

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

By Sammi Minion

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

By Erin McLaughlin

Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

By Sammi Minion

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

AI

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

By Dan Seddon

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

Crime

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

By Dan Seddon

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

Dictionary

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

chikungunya

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

By Harry Warner

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

James Bond

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

By Sammi Minion

Nigel ‘keep politics out of football’ Farage launches football club

Nigel Farage

Nigel ‘keep politics out of football’ Farage launches football club

By Charlie Herbert

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

Donald Trump rules out Ukraine joining NATO or getting Crimea back

Donald Trump

Donald Trump rules out Ukraine joining NATO or getting Crimea back

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories